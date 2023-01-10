Santro Ravi in Andaman?: ADGP Alok Kumar in city to review the case

January 10, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) – Law and Order, Alok Kumar, is in city to review Santro Ravi case following instructions from the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP) Praveen Sood.

The ADGP, who arrived at the City Police Commissioner’s Office at about 12.40 pm today, was received by City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, Superintendent of Police (SP) Seema Latkar, DCP (Crime and Traffic) M.S. Geetha Prasanna and City Armed Reserve DCP Shivaraju. The ADGP was given a guard of honour at the Police Commissioner’s Office.

ADGP Alok Kumar, who is holding discussions with the City Top Cop, SP and N.R. Sub-Division ACP M. Shivashankar is said to have collected details pertaining to all the cases registered against Santro Ravi in Mysuru city and district and in surrounding places. He is also said to have sought information on the number of cases lodged against Santro Ravi, the stage in which the Police investigation is and the summary of the case.

The ADGP has summoned the girl, who has lodged a complaint against Santro Ravi at Vijayanagar Police Station in city and is holding an enquiry. The girl was accompanied by her sister and caretakers.

Alok Kumar will also hold a meeting with IGP (Southern Range) Pravin Madhukar Pawar at the IGP Office later in the day.

Meanwhile, sources said that eight Police teams led by City Crime Branch (CCB) ACP C.K. Ashwathnarayan, NR Sub-Division ACP M. Shivashankar, Lashkar Inspector P.P. Santosh, CCB Inspector A. Mallesh and Vidyaranyapuram Inspector Raju are on the lookout for Santro Ravi mainly in Bengaluru.

Police sources also said that Santro Ravi is in Andaman and a Police team has already reached the island.

It may be recalled that following a complaint from a girl against K.S. Manjunath alias Santro Ravi of sexual assault, forceful marriage and caste abuse, Vijayanagar Police had registered a case against Santro Ravi under the provisions of Dowry Prohibition Act, SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and under IPC Sections 506, 498A, 504, 376, 270, 313 and 323.

As allegations into the links between BJP Ministers and Santro Ravi, against whom many cases have been registered in Bengaluru and Mysuru surfaced, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was in city on Jan. 7 afternoon, denied having links with Santro Ravi. “I have asked the Mysuru City Police Commissioner to arrest Santro Ravi and a detailed investigation will be taken up by the Mysuru and Bengaluru City Police on his operations in both the cities and at Kumarakrupa Guest House in Bengaluru and his connection with political party leaders. No one will be spared,” the CM had said while addressing reporters.

Meanwhile rumours are doing rounds that Santro Ravi was detained by the Police this morning. With elections nearing, the arrest of Santro Ravi is not disclosed as many names of Ministers, IAS and IPS Officers would come out and hence he has been taken to an undisclosed location.