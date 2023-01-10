Wadiyars object, ongoing Devikere works stopped

January 10, 2023

An advocate from Mysore Palace visited the spot and took exception for taking up the works without bringing it to their notice, said Minor Irrigation Dept. AE Ramesh

Mysore/Mysuru: The works on giving a facelift to Devikere atop Chamundi Hill have been stopped with a few men claiming to be the staff of Wadiyars, the erstwhile royal family of Mysore, stalling the ongoing works this morning.

Sources told Star of Mysore that “Some of the staff of the royal family visited the spot between 11 am and 11.30 am and insisted on stopping the works. They categorically told that the lake and its surroundings are the properties of royal family. No works can be taken up without their (royal family’s) consent.”

Following the intervention, the contractor contacted the officials of Minor Irrigation Department, who are executing the works. On their instructions, but with an assurance to speak to the royal family, the contractor has stopped the works, it is learnt.

Confirming the development, Assistant Engineer of Minor Irrigation Department D.N. Ramesh told SOM that ‘an advocate representing Palace (read Wadiyars) visited the spot and raised objection for taking up the works without bringing it to their notice.’

‘They have invited us for talks, but there is no specific information about the venue and schedule. More details in this regard will be given later,’ added Ramesh, who was rushing to the spot at that time.

Meanwhile, the repeated calls made by SOM to contact the Secretary to Wadiyars, at Mysore Palace, to seek their version, went in vain.

On the other hand, some of the anxious residents of the Hill told SOM, “The development works are inevitable as the lake water is polluted by sewage, which has even proven a hurdle in using water for religious rituals. If it is Wadiyars’ property, they should have maintained it properly.”

“Moreover, the new project taken up to provide drinking water connectivity to the Hill is also stopped, with the pipeline laid till Nandi statue at the Hill. The pipeline has to be further laid through Rajendra Vilas Palace atop the Hill, which belongs to the royal family again. Even the old pipeline was passing through this Palace. We will meet the royal family and convince them about the significance of both Devikere and drinking water related works,” the villagers added.

It may be mentioned, SOM had published an exclusive story titled ‘Works begin to give facelift to Devikere atop Chamundi Hill’ yesterday. The works have been taken up by the Minor Irrigation Department at a cost of Rs. 7.5 crore.