‘Chamundi Betta Chalo’ on Oct. 13 to counter ‘Mahisha Dasara’

October 4, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, has announced a protest event ‘Chamundi Betta Chalo’ on Oct. 13 in the city. This protest is in response to the ‘Mahisha Dasara’ being organised by the ‘Mahisha Dasara’ Celebration Committee at Chamundi Hill on the same day.

‘Mahisha Dasara’ is celebrated parallel to Nada Habba Dasara by a section of progressive thinkers to change the narrative about demon king Mahishasura (as known in mythology) as a benevolent king.

Pratap Simha made this announcement during a press conference held at the City BJP Office in Chamarajapuram this morning. He stated that ‘Chamundi Betta Chalo’ will begin at the foot of Chamundi Hill at 8 am on Oct. 13. Additionally, anyone interested in joining the protest can also reach the hilltop by their vehicles.

It’s expected that over 5,000 people will gather on the Hill for this movement and he mentioned that they would be seeking permission from the Deputy Commissioner since day-long programmes are planned for that day.

He emphasised his commitment to using peaceful means to stop ‘Mahisha Dasara’ and called on all 11 MLAs of Mysuru district, as well as MLCs with devotion to Goddess Chamundeshwari, to participate in the protest.

He also recalled how ‘Mahisha Dasara’ celebrations started during the previous tenure of Chief Minister Siddharamaiah in 2015-16 and continued for three consecutive years. However, it was discontinued when the BJP Government came to power. Now, it’s making a return after a hiatus, he pointed out.

Regarding the Dasara festival, the MP noted that it has been celebrated for 414 years, regardless of the political parties in power or the Chief Ministers. “One cannot compare Dasara with ‘Mahisha Dasara’. People know what is Dasara celebration and the festival is etched in their minds. This ‘Mahisha Dasara’ was born in 2015-2016 and the then Government made no attempts to stop this practice. The BJP Government put an end to this practice,” he said.

The MP stated that this year’s Dasara festival would uphold tradition despite the prevailing drought conditions in the State. Pratap Simha also commented on the recent violent incident in Shivamogga and attributed the recurrence of such incidents to the withdrawal of cases against activists of Popular Front of India (PFI) and Karnataka Forum for Dignity (KFD).

Furthermore, he criticised State Congress leaders for not addressing the Cauvery water dispute with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin. “Karnataka Congress leaders do not have the nerve to speak against Stalin,” he charged.

In another development, former JD(S) MLA S.R. Mahesh visited the City BJP Office, which raised eyebrows given the recent alliance between JD(S) and BJP ahead of the 2024 Parliamentary elections. However, Mahesh’s visit was personal and non-political, as he came to invite leaders to his son Dr. Dhanush’s up-coming wedding.

Mayor Shivakumar, City BJP Working President H.P. Giridhar, BJP District Spokesman Dr. B. Vasanth Kumar, as well as leaders Cable Mahesh, M.S. Mahesh Raje Urs, Somasundar and Gowrish were present.