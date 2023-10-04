Dasara procession tableaux must celebrate unity, social good

October 4, 2023

Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa airs suggestions at meeting of Nodal Officers from districts

Mysore/Mysuru: Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa emphasised the need for meaningful tableaux in the Dasara procession, conveying messages of harmony, unity, and societal awareness concerning citizens’ constitutional rights and responsibilities.

“Tableaux should serve as vehicles of profound messages, promoting brotherhood, harmony and friendship, while also instilling a sense of civic duty through the Dasara procession,” he stated during a preliminary meeting at the Zilla Panchayat Hall yesterday, where Nodal Officers and artists from various districts of Karnataka gathered.

The primary objective behind these tableaux is to advocate for social transformation and raise awareness while honouring the lives and contributions of distinguished social reformers. Dr. Mahadevappa suggested several tableau themes.

Savitribai Phule’s pioneering role in women’s education, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and the Constitution-drafting tableau underscoring the importance of equal rights and social justice and another tableau on Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar showcasing his remarkable contributions to education, agriculture and social justice, while championing these causes during his governance, the Minister said.

These tableaux should creatively bring historical narratives to life, immersing the audience in the struggles and triumphs of these esteemed reformers. The artwork should be captivating, creating an illusion of real-time events.

Artists are encouraged to fully immerse themselves in the creative process to craft exceptional tableaux. The Minister assured ample support and resources.

Furthermore, Dr. Mahadevappa announced that award letters would be presented at the departmental level, with the possibility of individual awards for deserving artists being deliberated with officials.

To ensure the seamless execution of the procession, art troupes from each district will accompany their respective tableaux. Only designated officers and staff members will be allowed to participate, maintaining adherence to the specified tableau dimensions set by the district administration concerning width, height, and length.

MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, Kannada and Culture Department Secretary Dr. N. Manjula, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) K.M. Gayathri were present.