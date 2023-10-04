MLA, Cops inspect roads for smooth traffic movement during Dasara

October 4, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With 11 days to go for the inauguration of Dasara festival on Oct.15, KR MLA T.S. Srivatsa conducted inspection to ensure ease in traffic movement, by providing the required facilities for tourists and general public alike in the city.

MLA Srivatsa along with ACP (Traffic) Parashuramappa and Inspector of Siddarthanagar Traffic Station Yogesh inspected the black spots, especially where accidents are reported frequently, in view of the arrival of tourists that may lead to surge in traffic density including the movement of people and vehicles causing several hurdles.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Srivatsa said “We have to take adequate measures to prevent any trouble for the tourists and residents of the city during Dasara. Hence I have shown some of the prominent spots to ACP (Traffic) to fix the loopholes.”

Continuing, MLA Srivatsa said “We have inspected those spots where traffic density is high, where the rate of accidents is high and also wherever the road humps (speed breakers) are required to be laid. The inspection was conducted near Manandavadi Road junction, Century Park, Nazarbad Police Station, old Regency Theatre and a hotel nearby where the sharp curves are located.”

The public also have aired several grievances, especially at Southern part of the city where the issues have to be addressed. “Our intention is to remove the road humps laid near Jockey factory in Visvesvaraya Industrial Suburb, Nachanahalli Palya and HD Kote road to enable smooth flow of traffic,” he added.

Corporator Chayadevi, City BJP Backward Classes Wing President Jogi Manju, BJP leaders Gokul Govardhan, Pradeep Kumar, Jairam, Jagadish, K.M. Nishanth, Manoj, Prasanna, Kishore, Khandesh, Chetan and others accompanied the MLA during inspection.