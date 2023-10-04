Dasara Yuva Sambhrama-2023: 1,200 students from 400 College troupes to showcase talents

October 4, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of Nada Habba, Dasara Yuva Sambhrama has been organised from Oct. 6 to 13 at Open Air Theatre in Manasagangothri.

Actor-couple of Sandalwood Vashista Simha and Haripriya will be the star attractions as chief guests during the inaugural session, with Mysuru District Minister Dr. H. C. Mahadevappa doing the honours on Oct. 6 at 5 pm.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Seema Latkar, who is also the Dasara Deputy Special Officer, gave the details of the event, after releasing the posters of Dasara Yuva Sambrama at her Office in the city this noon.

“In all, 1,200 students from 400 college troupes from across the State will be showcasing their talent in dance during the cultural programmes organised as part of Yuva Sambhrama daily from 5 pm to 10 pm. Only a troupe of maximum up to 30 students from each college will be allowed to participate, with 50 teams to perform on each day. The duration for every troupe will be five minutes,” said SP Seema Latkar.

The cultural programmes will be choreographed on 20 various themes like Karnataka Government’s Guarantee Schemes, Fake News – Effects and Regulation, Grandeur of Mysore Dasara, Role of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar in Building a Model State, Contributions of Mysore Province to Scientific Progress in the wake of Chandrayaan-3 Mission, Youths Taking The Path Towards Books from Mobile Phones, Indian Freedom Movement, Women’s Empowerment and Gender Equality in Unification of Karnataka, Art of Self-Defence for Women, Role of Youth Force in India’s Sustainable Development, Integrity in Diversity, Awareness on Constitutional Rights and Duties to Strengthen Democracy to name a few.