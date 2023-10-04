Beautification of Elgin Fountain Circle

October 4, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The historic Elgin Fountain Circle at the junction of Mysuru-Bengaluru Road and Ashoka Road is being beautified with a fresh coat of paint and erection of new iron grills around the structure for its safety.

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has issued the work order to a city land developer to beautify and maintain the Fountain Circle for three years.

Zubair of Z Mark Land Developers said that as a Mysurean he wanted to take up the beatification of this historic Circle at his own cost as the three Circles — Manipal Hospital Junction, Five Lights Circle and the Fountain Circle —are the first prominent structures that tourists witness as they enter Mysuru.

He informed that while his company had got permission and work order for beautifying the Fountain Circle, they are yet to get permission to take up beautification works of the Five Lights Circle and Manipal Hospital Junction.

Thanks to DC

It may be recalled that the MCC had proposed to demolish this Fountain Circle and construct one with a new design. But during the meeting of the Heritage Conservation Sub-Committee held in February, the Committee members informed the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) that it was unwise to demolish the historic Elgin Fountain which was erected in honour of the visit of Lord Elgin, the Viceroy to Mysore, on November 20, 1895.

Responding to the request, DC Dr. K.V. Rajendra asked the MCC to drop the proposal to demolish and instead beautify it in the “as-is” state and preserve its heritage value.

Now, Z Mark has taken up the beautification works and will maintain the Circle for three years.