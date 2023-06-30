Finally fixed: But who fixed it?!

June 30, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The single barricade placed in the middle of the Karanji Lake Bund Road in a linear position for over a year creating a traffic hazard has been removed and the manhole fixed.

Star of Mysore had published a news item titled ‘ACCIDENT SPOT: Barricade in the middle of Karanji Lake Bund Road’ on June 18 and had highlighted the frequent accidents taking place because of it.

SOM had also spoken with MCC Superintending Engineer Mahesh, who had assured that the road would be restored soon. Now the problem has been fixed but curiously nobody knows who fixed this problem!

Whodunit?

When SOM called Mahesh to thank MCC for repairing the road we were told that they did not do it. Same kind of reply was received by SOM when we called PWD Executive Engineer Raju! All the same SOM thanks who ever has made this road safe again. We wonder if it was done by a Good Samaritan with the permission from MCC in whose jurisdiction this road lies.