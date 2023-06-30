Droupadi Murmu among three to get D. Litt award at KSOU Convocation on July 2

June 30, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The President of India Droupadi Murmu is among the three personalities who will be awarded the D. Litt (Honorary Doctorate) degree at the KSOU’s (Karnataka State Open University) 18th Convocation to take place at KSOU Convocation Hall here on July 2.

Announcing this at a press meet at the KSOU Guest House in Mukthagangotri campus here this morning, KSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sharanappa V. Halse said President Murmu has agreed to attend the event and receive the D. Litt degree. However, in case the President cannot take part in the event, the KSOU authorities will go to Bengaluru on July 3 where she will be attending an event and confer the award on her.

Prof. Halse said that the 18th Annual Convocation will begin at the Convocation Hall at 11 am. Karnataka High Court Judge Ashok S. Kinagi will deliver the Convocation address while Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is also the Chancellor of KSOU and all other State-run Universities, will preside. Higher Education Minister and Pro- Chancellor Dr. M.C. Sudhakar will be present.

The other two personalities to receive the D. Litt degree are N. Ramachandraiah, Founder-Administrator of Lakshmi Group of Institutions at Sunkadakatte on Magadi road in Bengaluru and S.N. Venkata Lakshmi Narasimha Raju, Chairman of Bengaluru-based The Oxford Educational Institutions.

“Apart from the 3 D. Litt, a total of 8,722 eligible students will be getting their degrees at the July 2 Convocation. They include 7,057 Post-Graduates and 1,664 graduates. Also, 44 Gold Medals and 27 Cash Prizes will be given to top ranking students”, the VC said adding that the lone Ph.D degree awardee is a female student and out of the 8,722 students, 3,481 are male and 5,241 are female.

KSOU Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. K.B. Praveena and Registrar Prof. K.L.N. Murthy were present at the press meet.