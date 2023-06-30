Govt. Depts owe Rs. 45.65 cr. water dues to MCC
News

June 30, 2023
  • Police Department Rs. 6.79 crore
  • Gram Panchayats biggest defaulter with Rs. 24.83 crore

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is looking at new means and ways to augment its resources, here is a startling news that many Government Departments collectively owe the MCC Rs. 45,65,26,137 as water bill dues, which include Rs. 24,83,76,256 of Gram Panchayats that come under the purview of the MCC.

According to officials of Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW), the water supply arm of MCC, unpaid water bills are hindering the civic body’s ability to invest in necessary infrastructure upgrades and maintenance. Recovering the outstanding dues is a lengthy process including negotiation, mediation, or even legal action unless the Departments voluntarily pay up.

In the past, the cash-strapped MCC had tried many measures asking consumers and Departments to clear their bills. While a few residents have complied, a major chunk of the Government Departments have refused to comply, the VVWW officials claimed.

MCC has even warned consumers of disconnecting their water supply and UGD connection.

In 2021, the dues from the offices of Government Departments accounted for Rs. 60 crore and now it stands at Rs. 45.65 crore. In 2022, the water dues amounted to Rs. 55,73,10,966.

The Government Departments defaulting on water bills is creating a challenging situation for the MCC, impacting its financial stability, service quality and ability to invest in infrastructure.

The second biggest defaulter is Police Dept. which owes a total of Rs.6,79,55,554, followed by other Departments. This apart, Commercial Taxes, Fisheries, KSRTC, KMF, ZP, Water Resources, Forest, Industries, Mysore Race Club, etc., too owe water bills to MCC, which collectively stands at Rs. 45.65 crore as at the end of May 2023.

DepartmentDues (in Rupees)
Railways5,44,29,252
Education1,32,40,639
Health1,13,21,531
CESC72,68,109
KPTCL66,66,031
Prisons26,71,125
University of Mysore18,99,026
PWD17,67,780
Law12,29,109
Karnataka Exhibition Authority6,25,803
Horticulture5,11,248
Banks5,05,889
Excise4,92,939
Telecom4,07,677
Social Welfare4,04, 437
Housing (KHB)3,02,972
MUDA2,94,735
MCC2,79,190
Defence2,41,813
Fire and Emergency Services1,33,806
Sports1,29,136
Tourism1,05,679

