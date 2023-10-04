GTD heaps praises on PM Modi, justifies JD(S) alliance with NDA

October 4, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Heaping praises on the dedicated efforts and unwavering commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the nation and its interests, MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) expressed confidence that Modi will return to power as Prime Minister in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections due to his widespread support from crores of Indians.

Devegowda stated, “If Modi’s return as PM is certain, it’s equally certain that the Congress will be bankrupt and lose its existing support base. The JD(S) has aligned with the BJP to decimate the Congress.”

The MLA was speaking at the inauguration of an Old Age Home at Shakthi Layout in Lingambudhi Palya on Oct. 2. This senior citizens’ living facility was constructed by Shree Kaveri Kodagu Mahila Sangha in Mysuru.

JD(S) leader and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda endorsed the party’s alliance with the BJP-led NDA to counter the I.N.D.I.A. bloc led by the Congress. GTD mentioned, “I was among those who convinced former PM Deve Gowda about the necessity of challenging the Congress, which is opposing the nation-building initiatives spearheaded by PM Modi. Additionally, Modi and Deve Gowda share a cordial relationship.”

Reflecting on past initiatives, GTD noted that when H.D. Deve Gowda was the Prime Minister, he attempted to secure approval for a 33 percent reservation for women, which faced opposition from various parties.

“Now, PM Modi’s Government has successfully passed the Women’s Reservation Bill, earning praise for the manner in which it was achieved. Those who initially opposed the Bill have since remained silent. Furthermore, Modi has implemented several nation-centric initiatives, such as the Swachh Bharat Mission, which has garnered widespread national support.”

None can match Modi’s charisma

Regarding the Opposition alliance, G.T. Devegowda observed, “Many parties have united to form an alliance solely to oppose Modi. However, it’s worth noting that there is no leader in the I.N.D.I.A. bloc who can match Modi’s charisma.”

Devegowda also criticised Chief Minister Siddharamaiah for addressing PM Modi in singular, saying, “I advised Siddharamaiah to address the PM with due respect and not belittle the PM’s post. Unfortunately, Siddharamaiah continues to address the PM as ‘hey Modi,’ which is disrespectful.”

“PM Modi has adeptly managed numerous national and international crises affecting India, earning acclaim both domestically and globally. He values people based on their contributions, rather than their party affiliations. Despite unwarranted criticism from the Congress and other parties, his personal image and popularity continue to grow daily. It is essential for us to support Modi, transcending party lines,” added GTD.

Continuing his criticism on Siddharamaiah’s governance, GTD remarked, “While the Central Government provides rice, Siddharamaiah has rebranded the same rice scheme as ‘Anna Bhagya’ for self-promotion. Additionally, the ongoing drought has left us without drinking water, while the Siddharamaiah Government continues to release water to Tamil Nadu, depleting our reservoirs.”

He further stated, “Siddharamaiah claims to have fulfilled all pre-poll promises, but this has resulted in a lack of development in Karnataka. Funds for plans and development are scarce and the State’s infrastructure is deteriorating. The Congress Government has placed the State in dire straits, raising questions about the purpose of making promises without delivering development.”