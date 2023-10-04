Injustice to Karnataka in Cauvery Water Dispute: Congress, BJP, JD(S) and legal team equally responsible 

October 4, 2023

Irrigation expert Arjunahalli Prasanna Kumar says parties were passive when in power but played politics when in Opposition

Mysore/Mysuru: Irrigation expert Arjunahalli Prasanna Kumar has levelled serious allegations against the Congress, BJP and JD(S), holding them responsible for the injustices faced by Karnataka’s farmers in the contentious Cauvery water-sharing dispute.

He stressed that there is no inherent bias in the justice system when it comes to addressing Karnataka’s concerns regarding the Cauvery dispute. Regrettably, none of the political parties have displayed genuine interest in pursuing justice for Karnataka in this critical matter.

Speaking at an interaction programme organised by the Mysuru District Journalists’ Association (MDJA) at Pathrakarthara Bhavan yesterday, Arjunahalli Prasanna Kumar declared that the ultimate hope for resolving the long-standing Cauvery water dispute lies with the Chief Justice of India or the President of India.

During the tenures of the Congress, BJP and JD(S), the Supreme Court issued several orders pertaining to the Cauvery issue. However, Arjunahalli Prasanna Kumar lamented that legal representatives and political leaders from Karnataka failed to offer clear guidance on arguments or strategies to safeguard the State’s interests during those critical times. They seemingly lacked the commitment to prevent injustices befalling Karnataka.

He asserted, “All these parties remained passive when the dispute raged and played politics when they were in Opposition. In the end, the interests of Karnataka’s farmers and water consumers were compromised. Congress, BJP and JD(S) must share equal blame for this situation.”

He went on to explain that the construction of Mekedatu balancing reservoir would not provide a solution to the water dispute. The location, situated in a densely forested area and falling within an elephant corridor, makes obtaining permission from the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests a formidable task. In the light of this, he called upon the State Government to press the Union Government to devise a new national water policy.

Highlighting the historical injustices faced by Karnataka in the Cauvery matter, Arjunahalli Prasanna Kumar emphasised the urgent need for a re-examination petition to be submitted to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. This petition should underscore Karnataka’s historical suffering in the Cauvery River water dispute, especially given the current situation where Tamil Nadu receives an excessive share of water due to deficient rainfall.

He noted that Article 261 of the Constitution provides a potential avenue for resolving the Cauvery River water dispute. If the Supreme Court rejects the plea to establish a full Bench, it must be brought to the President’s attention. The President can then constitute an expert committee, and based on its recommendations, devise a new scheme. This pathway offers a means to secure justice for Karnataka in the Cauvery River water dispute, he explained.

Arjunahalli Prasanna Kumar argued that the ongoing injustices faced by Karnataka in the Cauvery issue primarily stem from the inability of the Karnataka’s representatives to present a compelling case in the Supreme Court.

“Each time Tamil Nadu filed an application in the Supreme Court regarding the Cauvery issue, our representatives allegedly failed to present a robust argument,” he said. This failure, he contended, has been the core reason behind Karnataka’s continuous suffering in the Cauvery matter.

Despite various challenges and mistakes, the root cause of Karnataka’s problems in the Cauvery issue lies in the mishandling of the case by those responsible for representing Karnataka’s interests, he added.

The interaction was attended by MDJA City Vice-President M.S. Basavanna (Anurag Basavaraj), General Secretary M. Subramanya and State Committee member Raghavendra.