10 short films selected from 65 entries for Dasara Film Fest 

October 4, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A total of 10 short films have been selected for screening at the upcoming Dasara Film Festival. A panel of five jurists reviewed and selected the best short films from among the 65 entries submitted to the Tourism Department.

These short films, which carry important societal messages, will be showcased at Inox in Mall of Mysore on M.G. Road in Mysuru during the festival.

The jury members include faculty member from the Department of Sculpture at Chamarajendra Government College of Visual Arts Veeranna M. Arkasali, Assistant Professor at Maharani’s Arts College for Women Dr. Hemachandra, theatre artiste Mime Ramesh, journalist Dr. Kudli Gururaj and cinematographer Nireekshit. They diligently reviewed the short films based on specific guidelines to select the top entries.

The Dasara Film Festival Sub-Committee, set up by the Tourism Department, received 65 entries from filmmakers across Karnataka, including Mysuru and Bengaluru, as part of Dasara Film Festival 2023. These selected short films will contribute to the cultural enrichment of the festival.

Officials present during the selection process included Special Officer of Dasara Film Festival Sub-Committee and Joint Director of Tourism Department M.K. Savitha, Working President and Land Acquisition Officer of Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) Priyadarshini, Secretary and Deputy Director of the Department of Information and Public Relations Ashok Kumar and Co-Secretary and Assistant Director of Information and Public Relations T.K. Harish Kumar.