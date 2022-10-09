Over 60,000 tourists witness Dasara illumination at KRS
October 9, 2022

Srirangapatna: With the tourism sector returning to near normalcy following the COVID pandemic, over 60,000 tourists visited the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) dam in Srirangapatna taluk during Dasara. The dam was specially illuminated and several cultural programmes were organised for five days as part of Dasara festivities.

With more than 60,000 footfalls, KRS dam has recorded a revenue earnings anywhere between Rs. 40 lakh and Rs. 50 lakh in a period of just six days.

Meanwhile, the 7-day special illumination at Brindavan Gardens in KRS, which commenced on Oct. 1 ended on Oct. 7.

The cultural programmes held at a specially erected dais near the Karanji attracted a huge crowd on all the five days. The floating platform near the boating spot on which Bharatanatyam and other dances were performed by artistes was a big hit among the visitors. The tourists revelled by taking selfies along with their near and dear ones at various spots in Brindavan Gardens.

