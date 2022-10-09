Lapses in Dasara Sports Meet: Notice issued to Sports Department Joint Director
October 9, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Following reports on the shortcomings during the just concluded Dasara Sports Meet, the Additional Chief Secretary of Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES), Dr. Shalini Rajneesh has issued a notice to Joint Director of Sports  M.C. Ramesh seeking an explanation.

The notice comes after reports that chaos prevailed during the Chief Minister Dasara Cup event held on Sept. 29, in which more than 1,650 sportspersons are said to have been inconvenienced. They included 680 Karatekas and 50 judges; 150 Chess players and 30 judges; 200 Visually impaired chess players and 100 judges; 130 Cycle Polo players and 10 judges.

The Dasara Sports Meet organising authorities have been accused of mismanagement in serving food to sportspersons, short payment of honorarium, non-payment of cash prizes to winners of several sports contests, improper maintenance of Dasara sports venues, lapses in distribution of sportswear and shoes to sportspersons, cancellation of marathon event due to poor planning, repeat organisation of Yoga event, non-payment of honorarium to those who participated in the Divisional Sports Meet, lack of co-ordination in Kabaddi event etc.

Expressing strong displeasure about the mess in the  conduct of Dasara Sports, Dr. Shalini, in a strongly worded letter to the local authorities, has also sought a comprehensive report on what went wrong and the reported lapses, poor planning and management.

