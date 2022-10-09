Organ donation: 31-year-old Lohith saves eight lives

October 9, 2022

Heart transferred through ‘Green Corridor’ from Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru to Bengaluru

Mysore/Mysuru: Lohith, 31, was brought to Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, on Sept. 27 at 1.14 pm from Brindavan Hospital, Mysuru, in a critical condition after he met with a RTA (Road Traffic Accident) on Monday evening near Bilikere, Hunsur. Initial CT scan showed brain stem infarct. Immediately he was shifted to ICU for life support and intensive care.

Lohith was kept on life-support for 2 days while he was in a very critical state. On Sept. 30, at 12.50 am, he was declared brain dead due to brain stem failure as per the hospital protocol stipulated by the Transplant of Human Organs Act 1994 by panellist doctors at Apollo BGS Hospitals.

Lohith was healthy before this accident and further tests confirmed his eligibility for organ donation. His family members were counselled for organ donation as per the defined protocol and the deceased patient’s parents came forward to donate his organs.

As per organ donation protocol, officials from Jeeva Sarthakathe, which was earlier known as Zonal Co-ordination Committee of Karnataka (ZCCK), initiated the process by organ recipients waiting list. On Sept. 30 at around 12.30 pm, Lohith’s organs (Heart, 2 Kidneys, Pancreas, Liver & Corneas) were harvested at Apollo BGS Hospitals. The organs donated are as follows:

Organs Donated and Recipient Hospitals

1. Heart: NH, Bengaluru; 2. Liver: Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru; 3. One simultaneous Kidney & Pancreas: Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru; 4. One Kidney: BGS Global, Bengaluru; 5. Corneas: K.R. Hospital, Mysuru.

Apollo BGS Hospitals is the Licensed Multiorgan Transplants Centre in Mysuur Region. Apollo BGS Hospitals has thanked the deceased youth’s family for coming forward for this noble cause in promoting organ donation and also to Mysuru City Traffic Police and Highway Police authorities for extending their support in creating the timely ‘Green Corridor’ from Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, to NH, Bengaluru, towards the heart transfer, according to a press release from N.G. Bharateesha Reddy, Vice-President & Unit Head, Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru.