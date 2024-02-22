Rich haul for City Cops: Articles worth Rs. 1.69 cr. seized in 2 months

February 22, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: In a targeted operation aimed at resolving property theft cases, the City Police have cracked 19 house burglary and theft cases along with 63 cases related to vehicle thefts.

The recovered articles amount to a total value of Rs. 1.69 crore (Rs. 1,69,71,200), including 2 kg and 343 grams of gold valuables, one kg and 357 grams of silver, 61 two-wheelers, two cars and Rs. 1.70 lakh cash, in two months.

A total of 15 suspects have been apprehended in connection with these cases.

Speaking at a press conference held at the City Police Commissioner’s Office this morning, City Top Cop Ramesh Banoth highlighted the achievements of special teams supervised by DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi, which have been diligently working to resolve property theft cases since January 2024.

CCB operation

The City Crime Branch (CCB) Police arrested three individuals for a burglary incident on Ashoka Road on Feb. 15. During interrogation, they confessed to their involvement in multiple burglaries, resulting in the cracking of 13 cases.

Furthermore, valuables worth Rs. 68.59 lakh (Rs. 68,59,200) were recovered, including 1.95 kg of gold, 1 kg and 320 grams of silver, two cars, a television and a wristwatch.

As a result of their arrests, two cases of house burglary each reported at Nazarbad and Periyapatna Police Stations, and one each at Metagalli, Alanahalli, Mysuru Rural (Mysuru South), Kushalnagar, Ramanagara, Dabaspet and Kunigal Police Stations, along with a theft case at Saraswathipuram Police Station and a vehicle theft case at Pension Mohalla Police Station, have been resolved.

In another significant development, the CCB Police detained an individual on Ashoka Road on Jan. 17 and, acting on the information obtained, arrested his accomplice near Mission Hospital Circle, Mandi Mohalla, on Feb. 10. This duo was implicated in three property theft cases and a haul of 416 grams of gold and a two-wheeler valued at Rs. 26 lakh were seized.

Subsequently, one case of theft reported at Vijayanagar Police Station, another at Kaveri Town Police Station, and a vehicle theft case at Vijayanagar were cracked. The team was supervised by CCB ACP S.N. Sandesh Kumar.

Gold and silver coins

Additionally, Narasimharaja (NR) Police arrested three individuals on Jan. 29, recovering 832 grams of gold valuables, silver coins weighing 37 grams, worth Rs. 47.42 lakh, and Rs. 1.7 lakh in cash from them.

Acting on a tip-off about two individuals attempting to sell gold valuables at a bargain price near Unnati Nagar Junction, the Police swiftly arrested them. Upon interrogation, they disclosed information leading to the arrest of another individual near the KSRTC bus depot at Sathagalli, which proved instrumental in cracking several cases.

As a result of these arrests, one burglary case each registered at VV Puram Police Station, Maddur Police Station in Mandya, Srirangapatna Rural Police Station, Mysuru South Police Station, and a vehicle theft case at K.R. Nagar Police Station have been resolved. The team was monitored by NR Sub-Division ACP C.K. Ashwath Narayan.

Inter-district vehicle theft

In a separate incident, Vidyaranyapuram Police apprehended an inter-district vehicle thief on Feb. 20 and recovered 30 two-wheelers valued at Rs. 15 lakh from him. The suspect was nabbed along with a stolen two-wheeler near Kuppalur junction.

Three vehicle theft cases reported at Nanjangud Rural Police Station, along with two cases at Vidyaranyapuram and one case each at Vijayanagar, Yelwal, H.D. Kote and Mysuru South have been cracked. However, the whereabouts of the vehicle owners remain unknown in the remaining cases. The team was supervised by Krishnaraja Sub-Division ACP H.D. Ramesh Kumar.

During routine patrolling duty, Nazarbad Police intercepted a suspicious two-wheeler rider near a mall on Feb. 12 and subjected him to interrogation. The suspect confessed to lifting various two-wheelers from Mysuru, Mandya, and Bengaluru. Subsequently, a total of 20 two-wheelers valued at Rs. 9 lakh were recovered.

With his arrest, the Police solved nine vehicle theft cases at Nazarbad Police Station, followed by four at Mandya West, three at Mandya East and one each at Narasimharaja, Lashkar, Krishnaraja and Byatarayanapura Police Station in Bengaluru. The team was supervised by Devaraja Sub-Division ACP Shanthamallappa.

In addition, NR Police apprehended three individuals in two separate incidents involving vehicle theft, resulting in the recovery of five two-wheelers valued at Rs. 1.7 lakh. Furthermore, Udayagiri Police detained two suspects and retrieved four two-wheelers worth Rs. 2 lakh from them.

Combating drugs, narcotics

To combat the proliferation of drugs and narcotics, a dedicated Special Cell, operating under the guidance of DCP Jahnavi, has been established within the CCB Police.

This Special Cell solved two cases, leading to the arrest of four suspects and the seizure of 143 kg and 430 grams of ganja valued at Rs. 60.19 lakh.

On Jan. 16, two individuals were apprehended, and 57 kg and 700 grams of ganja, worth Rs. 20,19,500, were confiscated. A case was registered at Udayagiri Police Station.

On Jan. 30, two more individuals were arrested, and a total of 85 kg and 730 grams of ganja, valued at Rs. 40 lakh, were seized.

A case was filed at the Cyber, Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Crime Police Station.