A move by the Govt. that heard the voice of wise people
News

A move by the Govt. that heard the voice of wise people

February 22, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The citizens of Mysuru have persistently advocated for the establishment of the Chamundi Hill Development Authority, aiming to set clear guidelines and ensure strict adherence to them. They voiced their opposition to development plans that prioritise turning Chamundi Hill into a tourist destination by allowing construction of buildings and roads across the hill endangering its fragile geography which has seen many landslides.

Instead, they emphasised structural activities that focus on preserving the natural environment of the Hill. Building on this sentiment and following extensive discussions involving various experts, representatives, and eminent citizens of Mysuru, the ‘Draft Bill for Sri Chamundeshwari Kshethra Abhivruddhi Pradhikara-2022’ was crafted and presented to the then CM Basavaraj Bommai.

Citizens organised numerous meetings and formulated the Act with 37 key provisions. The group advocating for the natural preservation of Chamundi Hill included Major General (Retd.) S.G. Vombatkere, Founding Working President of Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) Dr. Bhamy V. Shenoy,  former Professor R. Chandra Prakash, Founder-Editor of Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra Dr. K.B. Ganapathy, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha, Chamundeshwari Constituency MLA G.T. Devegowda, former MLAs S.A. Ramdas, M.K. Somashekar and L. Nagendra, former MLC D. Madegowda, former Chairman of MPVL R. Raghu Kautilya, Parashuram Gowda of Parisara Balaga and Chamundi Betta Ulisi Samithi, water conservationist and wetland specialist U.N. Ravikumar and advocate Govind.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching