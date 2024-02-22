A move by the Govt. that heard the voice of wise people

February 22, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The citizens of Mysuru have persistently advocated for the establishment of the Chamundi Hill Development Authority, aiming to set clear guidelines and ensure strict adherence to them. They voiced their opposition to development plans that prioritise turning Chamundi Hill into a tourist destination by allowing construction of buildings and roads across the hill endangering its fragile geography which has seen many landslides.

Instead, they emphasised structural activities that focus on preserving the natural environment of the Hill. Building on this sentiment and following extensive discussions involving various experts, representatives, and eminent citizens of Mysuru, the ‘Draft Bill for Sri Chamundeshwari Kshethra Abhivruddhi Pradhikara-2022’ was crafted and presented to the then CM Basavaraj Bommai.

Citizens organised numerous meetings and formulated the Act with 37 key provisions. The group advocating for the natural preservation of Chamundi Hill included Major General (Retd.) S.G. Vombatkere, Founding Working President of Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) Dr. Bhamy V. Shenoy, former Professor R. Chandra Prakash, Founder-Editor of Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra Dr. K.B. Ganapathy, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha, Chamundeshwari Constituency MLA G.T. Devegowda, former MLAs S.A. Ramdas, M.K. Somashekar and L. Nagendra, former MLC D. Madegowda, former Chairman of MPVL R. Raghu Kautilya, Parashuram Gowda of Parisara Balaga and Chamundi Betta Ulisi Samithi, water conservationist and wetland specialist U.N. Ravikumar and advocate Govind.