Running of special trains to facilitate movement of RRB exam candidates

May 7, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The South Western Railway (SWR) has decided to run single trip special trains for the convenience of the aspirants appearing for their RRB examinations on May 9 and 10 as detailed below:

1. Train No.06293/06294 Mysuru to Ernakulam and back: Train.No.06293 will depart Mysuru on 8.5.2022 (Sunday) at 12:30 hrs and arrives at Ernakulam at 05:00 hrs on 9.5.2022 (Monday). In return direction, Train No. 06294 will depart Ernakulam at 21:00 hrs on 9.5.2022 (Monday) and arrives in Mysuru at 15:30 hrs on 10.5.2022 (Tuesday)

Enroute the train will have commercial stoppages at Mandya, Kengeri, KSR Bengaluru, Bengaluru Cant, Krishnarajapuram, Bangarpet, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palghat, Thrisur, Aluva and Ernakulam.

2. Train No.07450/07451 Hyderabad to Mysuru and back: Train No.07450 will depart Hyderabad on 7.5.2022 (Saturday) at 21:05 hrs and arrives in Mysuru at 20:30 hrs on 8.5.2022 (Sunday). In return direction, Train No.07451 will depart Mysuru at 22:50 hrs on 9.5.2022 (Monday) and arrive in Hyderabad at 21:45 hrs on 10.5.2022 (Tuesday)

Enroute the train will have commercial stoppages at Secunderabad, Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Gooty, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Cuddapah, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Bangarpet, Bengaluru and Mysuru.

3. Train No.06039/06040 Tirunelveli to Mysuru and back: Train No.06039 will depart Tirunelveli at 22:10 hrs of 7.5.2022 (Saturday) and arrives in Mysuru at 23:55 hrs on 8.5.2022 (Sunday). In the return direction, Train No.06040 will depart Mysuru at 20:15 hrs on 10.5.2022 (Tuesday) and arrives in Tirunelveli at 21:30 hrs on 11.5.2022 (Wednesday)

Enroute the train will have commercial stoppages at Nagercoil Town, Trivandrum, Kollam, Kanyakulam, Allapuzha, Ernakulam Town, Aluva, Thrisur, Ottapalam, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem and KSR Bengaluru.

4. Train No.07683/07684 Kakinada Town to Pandavapura and back: Train No.07683 Kakinada Town to Mysuru will depart Kakinada at 21:00 hrs on 7.5.2022 and arrives in Pandavapura at 15:30 hrs on 8.3.2022 (Sunday). In the return direction, Train No.07684 will depart Pandavapura at 23:45 hrs on 9.5.2022 (Monday) and arrives in Kakinada Town at 19:00 hrs on 10.5.2022 (Tuesday)

Enroute the train will have commercial stoppages at Samalkot Jn, Rajamundry, Eluru, Vijayawada Jn, New Guntur, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur Jn, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Bangarpet, Krishnarajapuram and KSR Bengaluru.

SWR has in a press release urged the aspirants of RRB exam to make full use of the facility provided by the Railways and maintain all Covid norms in trains and at Railway Stations.