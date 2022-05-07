MP distributes loans to over 200 street vendors in city
News

MP distributes loans to over 200 street vendors in city

May 7, 2022

Launches distribution of various Social Security Pensions

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha distributed working capital loan of Rs. 10,000 each to more than 200 street vendors and also launched the distribution of various Social Security Pensions at a programme organised by Jana Seva Kendra at his office in Jaladarshini Guest House premises on Hunsur Road in city on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Pratap Simha said: “If the schemes introduced by the Government fail to reach the eligible beneficiaries properly, there will be no use of introducing any schemes. In this regard, I appreciate the efforts of Jana Seva Kendra in helping the eligible beneficiaries to avail Central and State Government schemes made especially for them.”

Stating that PM Narendra Modi launched PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) after the COVID pandemic, the MP said that the scheme is specially introduced to support all types of street vendors by providing a working capital loan of up to Rs. 10,000. “Nobody after Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar was able to introduce developmental works in city. It was only PM Modi and CM Basavaraj Bommai who were able to do it,” he added.

“Now the development works of Mysore Airport, Railway Stations and roads are taken up. With the grants of Rs. 22,900 crore provided by the Government, establishment of semi-conductor unit is taken up in the district. The piped natural gas facility to houses in Mysuru district will help each family save up to Rs. 5,000,” said Simha.

Urging farmers to not sell their farmlands, the MP said that they must not sell their lands to anyone, especially the real estate people.

“The value of lands will increase in the coming days. Don’t be afraid of any MPs, MLAs or MLCs. They are not dictators who rule you. Fight for your rights and feel free to express your opinions,” he added.

READ ALSO  Chorus grows for Kodava Development Corporation

Corporator M.U. Subbaiah, KR Constituency BJP former President R. Ramprasad. Jana Seva Kendra’s K.M. Nishanth and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching