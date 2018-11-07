Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Dept. sets up stall on ‘Model Village’

Mysuru: With the focal theme of ‘Village on the path of development,’ the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department has designed its stall at the Dasara Exhibition, modelled on a fully developed village.

The stall with a 120’x80’ floor area, features replica of an ideal village visualised by Mahatma Gandhi. The model village has a Panchayat Seva Kendra, Panchayati Katte, Seva Sahakari Sangha, Ashraya Houses, good roads, drinking water unit, water supply station, a school, an anganawadi, a ground, an open theatre, a park, a temple, an appropriate drainage system, water bodies and agricultural ponds, petty shops, street lights etc.

The stall also features Hasiru Mane (Green House), a Gormaala (Cattle grazing ground), dairy farming, cattle sheds, shanty etc. On entering the stall, one can find 6 ft. tall Gandhi Statue and a small flower garden. On the right side of the entrance is a model of a bullock cart and a coconut tree, that depicts one tree for every house concept. At the left side of the entrance, is a four ft. deep open well commonly found in villages and at the inner side of the stall is a huge LED screen displaying the Department’s various schemes, programmes and initiatives.

The stall also characterises the Chief Minister’s 21-point programme, which includes drinking water project, agricultural land development, Rajiv Gandhi Seva Kendra, cattle shed, rural sanitation, farmer women empowerment, Rajiv Gandhi Chaitanya Yojana, Rural Livelihood Mission, borewell rejuvenation, Cultural Centres, cyber / computer centres, potable water units, parks and foodgrain godowns, among others. Overall, the stall designed on purely rural background, is certainly going to attract the visitors due to its unique design, modelled on a developed village having all the civic amenities and necessary infrastructure.

Artist Hariprasad Shetty, who has designed the stall, said that the stall is innovative coupled with creativity and characterises a perfect rural setup with a matching background and added that skilled workers have worked overtime to complete the stall.