Elected unopposed as MCDCC Bank Director
News

Elected unopposed as MCDCC Bank Director

Mysuru:  BJP leader C. Basavegowda and Youth JD(S) leader G.D. Harish Gowda have been elected unopposed as Directors of Mysuru-Chamarajanagar District Co-operative Central (MCDCC) Bank.

The polls for electing 17 Directors of the Bank is scheduled to take place on Nov.12. However, Basavegowda was declared elected unopposed from T. Narasipur-1 Constituency as no other candidates  filed nomination.

With this, Basavegowda has been elected as a Director of the MCDCC Bank for the sixth time and has also served as the Bank President for seven years.

Meanwhile, Harish Gowda, son of District in-Charge Minister G.T. Devegowda, was elected unopposed as a Director  of the Bank on Monday from Hunsur Primary Agricultural Credit Co-operative Societies seat as the nomination of his opponent Gagenahalli Kumar was rejected on the ground that he had not signed his nomination   papers.

With this, Harish Gowda has become a Director of the Bank for the second time.

The polls to elect the 15 other Directors of the Bank will be held at Nanjaraj Bahadur Choultry on Vinoba Road on Nov.12.

November 7, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching