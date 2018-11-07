Tiding over imminent water crisis: Additional water to be pumped from Meghalapura, Hongalli

Mysuru: In view of the city staring at imminent water crisis in the months of February to May 2019, the District Administration and the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) have been asked to gear up to face the problem by pumping in additional water from Meghalapura and Hongalli Pumping Stations.

Chairing a meeting with officials from Water Board, Vani Vilasa Water Works, Deputy Commissioner, Commissioner of Police, District Officials, Executive and Superintendent Engineers at Jaladarshini Guest House this morning, District Minister G.T. Devegowda (GTD) asked them to pump additional 30 Million Litres per Day (MLD) from Meghalapura and 10 MLD from Hongalli Pumping Stations.

Additional water will be pumped to supply to new layouts and areas that have been formed in city. For Meghalapura project, an additional 66 KV power line is needed and the officials from Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Company (CESC) has been asked to give approval at the earliest. CESC official told the Minister that he will approve the project on Nov.9.

Regarding Hale Unduwadi Drinking Water Project that is in a limbo due to land tangle between Govt. agencies, the Minister said that he would request CM H.D. Kumaraswamy to allocate Rs.550 crore for the project in the next Budget.

The main hurdle for the project is the deadlock between Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB), MCC, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWSDB) as the KIADB has sanctioned the land to a realtor and the Government has to intervene and annul the allotment.

The KIADB wing of Mandya acquired 290 acres of land at Beechanakuppe — including the 90-acre land that was meant for the Hale Unduwadi project — and allotted to a realtor to build a satellite township. After the land acquisition, KIADB created sites in the vicinity and sold a large chunk of it to the realtor. The Minister said that alternative land will be given to the realtor.

AIRPORT EXPANSION: On the expansion of Mysore Airport at Mandakalli, Devegowda asked the Airport authorities to set a deadline of January 2019 for the foundation stone to be laid for Airport expansion. Union Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu had recently indicated that the existing airport at Mandakalli will be expanded and developed into an international-standard airport considering the tourism potential of the region.

Over 280 to 300 acres of land will be given by the State for this purpose. While building the international-standard airport, the basic plan of the existing airport will be altered where over 30 acres coming under Marase village (near the existing airport) will be left out and alternative land will be acquired, he said.