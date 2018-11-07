Compost units must at large waste generating places

Mysuru: With Solid Waste Management becoming tougher to handle day-by-day, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has come forward to impose strict rules making places which are generating over 50 kg of wet waste per day to compulsorily install compost-making unit in the coming six months.

The MCC has issued instructions in this regard following direction from the Supreme Court to install compost-making units at places of high generation of wet wastes. The MCC will be issuing an order in this regard soon.

The rule to install compost-making units is applied to Apartments, Hospitals, Kalyana Mantaps (Choultries), Hotels and Bakeries in city. Notices would be sent to all those coming under this rule to create awareness on the subject. After six months, the defaulters would attract fine, MCC officers said.

The MCC move would lessen the burden on the Solid Waste Treatment Plant at Sewage Farm in Vidyaranyapuram, according to officers.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, MCC Health Officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraju said that the MCC was issuing the order to compulsorily install manure manufacturing unit at places where large quantity of wet waste is generated following directions from the Supreme Court.

He said that it is mandatory to install manure manufacturing unit as per Solid Waste Management Act and added that there are about 150 apartment buildings in city which generate a total of four to five tonnes of wet waste per day. If these places install a manure manufacturing unit, it would lessen the burden of MCC, he said and added that as there is a huge demand for compost manure. It is easy to sell them besides it would be helpful for these places to put manure to their gardens.

Stating that it was a good project, Dr. Nagaraju urged the citizens, hotel owners, apartment builders, Kalyana Mantap owners and such others to join hands with the MCC by compulsorily installing compost-manufacturing units, segregate wet waste scientifically and manufacture manure from waste.

He said that MCC was envisaging to provide a rebate in Property Tax for those buildings which install the compost unit and manufacture manure.