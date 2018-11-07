Clay lamps invade city markets: Shun crackers, light lamps this Deepavali
Mysuru:  With Deepavali commencing from today, colourful eye-catching clay lamps have entered the markets in city to induce people to celebrate the festival of lights more meaningfully with only lamps and not crackers.

The earthen lamps have come in various shapes and sizes which include the traditional ones, creative pieces in the shapes of lantern and coconut. The price varies from Rs.2 a piece to Rs.100.

Also on display are porcelain lamps in different sizes.

Sweet Meat Stalls witnessed a good rush with people eager to buy mouth-watering sweets from the large collection specially displayed for the festival.

The rate of flowers saw a bit of rise with most of the varieties being sold at Rs.50 per standard length.

The rush at garment shops was mediocre so also at cracker stalls. The residents seem to have become aware of the ills of bursting crackers.

Shun crackers

Arivu Samsthe had organised an awareness programme ‘Deepavali through Lamps’ near Chikkagadiyara (Dufferin Clock Tower) in city yesterday.

Free earthen lamps were distributed to people by MLA L. Nagendra appealing them to avoid crackers and celebrate Deepavali only with lamps.

Speaking on the occasion, Nagendra said that crackers pollute the environment and disturb the sick and aged people. Hence, he urged the people to celebrate the festival of light only through lamps. He added that crackers also cause accidental burns which could be fatal. Handbills on dangers of usage of crackers were distributed to people.

By-polls: Referring to the by-election results, Nagendra ruled out its influence in the coming Lok Sabha polls which is a completely different ball game.

Corporator SBM Manju, Janachetana Trust President Prasannagowda, BSP City President Basavaraj, Arivu Samsthe President Srikant Kashyap and others were present.

November 7, 2018

