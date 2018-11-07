Seth Mohandas Tulsidas Hospital demolished

Mysuru: The 69-year-old Seth Mohandas Tulsidas Hospital on JLB Road in city has been demolished and in its place, a Rs.20 crore 100-bed hospital is going to come up in 15 months.

The maternity hospital is going to be built from the funds sanctioned by the Central Government. This project was envisaged in 2012 when the current MLA S.A. Ramdas was the District in-Charge and Medical Education Minister.

“It was my dream to rebuild the hospital for the economically weaker sections of the society with all modern care made available to them. Hence, I had approached the Central Government then for the funds. But it was not released at that stage. Now with our Government at the Centre, the funds are being released and we have started the work,” said Ramdas.

“The hospital in Jayanagar is a 30-bed one, while this Hospital will have 100 beds. This will be a gift for people of Mysuru. The old hospital has already been demolished and in another 15 months, a new one is going to come up,” he said.

Plan of the Hospital

The hospital will be built on a total floor area of 4,870.69 sq.mts. The ground floor will measure 2,275 sq. mts. while the first floor will measure 2,335 sq.mts. and the third floor 259.31 sq.mts.

The ground floor will have Out Patient Department (OPD), Senior Citizen treatment room, X-ray unit and ultra sound rooms, Laboratory, blood bank, minor operation theatre, godown for storing medicines and a medical dispensary, a ramp and Sewage Treatment Plant. There will also be spiral store and a mortuary.

There will also be a Ward Block with nine wards and six beds in each, on the ground floor. Apart from this, it will also have a Paediatric heart care room, a 15 KV generator set will be installed, fire safety measures will be in place along with rainwater harvesting, said Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) M.B. Srinath speaking to Star of Mysore.

The first floor will consist of ward block with nine wards with six beds each, minor and major operation theatre, OPD, meeting hall, staff room, Administrative Office, Medical Officer’s Chamber, Duty Doctors’ rooms and Nurses rooms and immunisation room and paediatric specialists’ room, he said.

Asked about the Rs.20 crore cost for the hospital, Assistant Engineer (AE) C.S. Srinivasan said that out of this cost, Rs.16.50 crore is for civil works and Rs.3.50 crore is for equipment for the hospital.

On who has bagged the contract, he revealed that KBR Infratech, Bengaluru, has been awarded the contract at Rs.19.50 crore (Rs.1,950.31 lakh) and they have already started the work after demolishing the building and the project will be completed in 15 months’ time.

Seth Mohan Das Tulsidas Maternity Hospital was inaugurated on July 9, 1949 by the then Maharaja of Mysore Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar.