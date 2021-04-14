Dr. Ambedkar Jayanthi celebrated in city

April 14, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Marking Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanthi celebrations in city, District Minister S.T. Somashekar, officials and elected representatives garlanded the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in Town Hall premises at a programme jointly organised by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat (ZP), Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and Social Welfare Department this morning.

Speaking on the occasion, Somashekar said that today is 130th birth anniversary of Baba Saheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, who is the Architect of the Indian Constitution.

Noting that the Jayanthi is being celebrated in a simple and symbolic manner due to COVID-19 crisis, he said that Democracy stands deep-rooted in India due to Dr. Ambedkar’s constitution.

Pointing out that the Indian Constitution has earned global attention, Somashekar said that the Non-Congress Government in 1990 posthumously awarded Bharat Ratna to Dr. Ambedkar in 1990.

Recalling Dr. Ambedkar’s struggles for the downtrodden, he underlined the role of the Architect of the Indian Constitution for granting reservation in education and jobs for oppressed sections of the society.

Referring to the burning down of Syed Ishaq’s library at Shantinagar, Somashekar said that he has discussed the issue with Police authorities and the Government will bring the culprits to book, no matter how big they are.

He further said, he has instructed the Police to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future.

Replying to a query on allegations that clubs involving money are coming up increasingly across the city, the Minister said that he has directed the Police to take serious note of the issue.

Referring to COVID-19 control measures in the district, the District Minister said that the District Administration had sought 5 lakh vaccines. But the district has so far received 1.5 lakh vaccines and is expecting 3.5 lakh more vaccines in the coming days, which is enough to vaccinate all eligible people in the district.

Maintaining that the District Administration has taken all necessary measures to contain the spread of the deadly pandemic, he said that the DC will act on the suggestions given by the Experts Committee, which recently visited Mysuru.

Replying to a query on the undue delay in the completion of Dr. Ambedkar Bhavan that is coming up in the heart of the city, Somashekar said following a representation by Social welfare Minister B. Sriramulu seeking more funds, the Finance Department has sought clarification on some points regarding the Bhavan. The District Administration will soon submit the sought clarifications to the Finance Department and seek additional funds for the completion of the Bhavan, he added.

MLA s L. Nagendra, S.A. Ramdas and B. Harshavardhan, MP Pratap Simha, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag, SP C.B. Ryshyanth, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, Mayor Rukmini Madegowda and other officials and people representatives were present.

In separate events, a host of Congress and JD(S) leaders too garlanded the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.