Russia-Ukraine war: India must safeguard its interests

March 6, 2022

Author Major General (Retd.) Jagatbir Singh opines India should take a cautious stance

Mysuru: “India must consider its interests while judging Russia-Ukraine war. Russia has always stood by India in the international arena and it has helped India in times of crisis. Russia has even supported India on the Kashmir border dispute, Article 370. Russia has always given India arms,” opined Major General (Retd.) Jagatbir Singh.

He was speaking at a special online interaction — Russia-Ukraine War: How will it affect India — organised by Hindu Janajagruti Samiti. Jagatbir Singh is an author and Distinguished Fellow at the United Service Institution of India. Commissioned in 1981 into the 18 Cavalry, he has held various important command and staff appointments including command of an Armoured Division.

Continuing, Jagatbir Singh said that while Russia has always helped India, Ukraine, on the other hand, has always taken a stand against our country. Despite the pressure on India to “take the side of Ukraine” in the face of the on-going onslaught on Ukraine, this cannot be done directly. Similarly, thousands of Indian students are stranded in Ukraine.

“As it is important to save them, India should take a cautious stance on the Russia-Ukraine war and take further steps in the interest of India,” he said.

“As far as India is concerned we are now a power that matters with interests both with the US, EU and Russia. With the US, trade is at its highest and the US investment in India is also the highest, in addition is the large, influential and wealthy diaspora as well as a large number of students and growing military ties. We must safeguard our interests,” he reasoned.

Participating in the discussion, Major General (Retd.) V.K. Singh said, “Russian President Vladimir Putin had warned of a nuclear attack in response to tough economic sanctions and trade boycotts imposed on Russia by NATO members so that the enemy nations do not come together to attack Russia — just like Pakistan threatens India to use nuclear weapons, if India invades Pakistan and goes to war. Russia has done just that.”

Colonel (Retd.) Rajendra Shukla said, “The Russia-Ukraine war would have a huge economic impact on Russia due to the cost of munitions and subsequent sanctions imposed on it by Western countries. Russia will suffer huge losses globally.”

Due to economic sanctions on Russia, India will not have any problem in getting S-400 anti-aircraft and anti-missile technology and other munitions from Russia, he added.

“Perhaps the war may delay it a little. Only Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made India’s position in the world much better than before. Modi is playing a balanced role in the war. Russia and India have a traditional friendship. India should also keep in mind that Russia has helped India in difficult times,” he said.