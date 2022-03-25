Ukraine returnees want to pursue medical education in India

March 25, 2022

Submit separate memorandums to Chief Minister and Prime Minister through Mysuru DC

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar had made an announcement that the State Government will help 700 medical students, who returned to the State from war-torn Ukraine, continue their education in 60 Karnataka Medical Colleges, a group of students and their parents from Mysuru met Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Bagadi Gautham at his Office here yesterday and urged him to make arrangements for their studies in Karnataka.

Separate memorandums were submitted to the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister through the DC and the delegation comprised over 30 students, who returned through ‘Operation Ganga’ and their parents.

Thanking the Centre for launching ‘Operation Ganga’ to bring thousands of students from the strife-hit country through emergency flights, the students mentioned in their memorandum that they had to go to Ukraine as they did not manage to get seats in Karnataka Medical Colleges due to high fees and other costs.

They said that all of them were from middle-class families and their parents could not afford medical seats here and they were forced to go to Ukraine as that country offered affordable medical education. They mentioned that they returned to India with hopes of continuing their education when they go back to Ukraine.

But the war there with Russia showed no signs of abating and as such, they are compelled to stay in India and they are in neither-here-nor-there situation. As such, the Governments must come to their rescue and allow them to continue their education here.

They claimed that there is not much of a difference between the Indian medical education and Ukraine medical education and said that if absorbed in Indian medical colleges, they would adjust to the curriculum.

On his part, the Medical Education Minister has clarified that the students will not be officially absorbed into the Colleges and no additional fee will be charged.

Before the students are allowed to pursue medical education, a high-level committee has been formed comprising the Principal Secretary of the Medical Education Department, Director of Medical Education, RGUHS VC, among others.

The committee has been asked to submit a report on possible ways to rehabilitate the students. Based on the report, the State Government will request the Centre and the National Medical Council to take necessary measures.