Nurses urge CM to sanction risk allowance, vaccination to their family members

June 2, 2021

Bengaluru: Nurses, who are considered as frontline warriors, have urged Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to sanction risk allowance and also free vaccination to their family members.

The Chief Minister on Monday held an hour-long digital convention with Nurses of a dozen hospitals and appreciated their tireless efforts round-the-clock in offering remedy for COVID-19 sufferers. Leaving apart all their private difficulties and sustaining distance with their family members, nurses have been rendering yeoman service to humanity, the CM added.

There are 21,574 nurses and they’re being paid further risk allowance of Rs. 8,000 monthly in addition to wage, he stated.

Condoling the death of six nurses due to Covid, Yediyurappa stated that insurance coverage of Rs. 50 lakh would be distributed to family members of the deceased nurses under “Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package”, insurance coverage scheme for the well being of employees preventing COVID.

The Chief Minister assured nurses of offering coaching, self-protective objects corresponding to PPE kits, gloves, masks, face shields, hand sanitisers and different necessities for discharging duties in the course of the pandemic.

On the demand for offering risk allowances, he stated an order has been issued for offering further Rs. 8,000 monthly.

Waheeda of Wenlock District Hospital, Mangaluru, urged to offer vaccination services to all family members of nurses to ensure their security. Sandhyarani of Chikkamagalur District Hospital urged the Chief Minister to fill vacancies of nurses.