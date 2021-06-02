Ambulances, oxygen concentrators, medical and grocery kits donated

June 2, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Continuing the services to the needy and to the District Administration, various organisations, individuals and political leaders have donated ambulances, oxygen concentrators, medical and groceries kits to the needy.

City-based ‘Law Guide’ monthly publishers distributed ration kits containing 25 kg rice, 5 kg flour, 3 kg of different grains, 4 kg sugar, 1 litre edible oil (cooking oil) and other ration articles to advocates here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag said that she had served in many parts of the State, but she was lucky to serve the people of Mysuru in these trying times when the COVID pandemic is on a rampage and appreciated the services of ‘Law Guide’ in this critical juncture.

Asserting that she can never ever forget her service in Mysuru, Shilpa Nag said that many organisations in Mysuru were working behind the scenes for the welfare of people in these trying times and she was grateful for such donors and organisations.

MP Pratap Simha, who was a guest of Honour, lauded the service of ‘Law Guide’ and said that Mysureans have a better civic sense and added that it is the time when everyone should work unitedly and with co-ordination.

Noting that a few lapses may take place as officials are working on a war-footing to tackle the virus, Simha said that it is his duty to highlight any lapses that may occur in the way. Asserting that his sole aim is to do some good for Mysuru, the MP said that the second wave of attack of the deadly virus has posed a severe challenge to humanity and in such a situation it is important that everyone work together for saving lives and livelihood.

Mysuru Bar Association President Anand Kumar, recalling that ‘Law Guide’ had extended monetary help to several advocates who suffered from financial crisis during the outbreak last year, said that Mysuru Bar Association had lost about 40 of its members since the outbreak last year, while several other advocates are undergoing treatment for the virus in Hospitals. He complimented the services of ‘Law Guide’ to the legal fraternity.

Continuing, Anand Kumar said that the Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman Hemanth Kumar Gowda has donated medical kits worth about Rs. 1 lakh to advocates who are in home isolation.

DCP Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda and senior advocate M.D. Harish Kumar Hegde also spoke.

‘Law Guide’ editor H.N. Venkatesh, advocate B.V. Ramamurthy and others were present.

MLA S.A. Ramdas along with MCC COmmissioner Shilpa Nag, Health Officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraj flagging off the free two oxygen-fitted ambulances in city on Monday.

MLA S.A. Ramdas, marking the seventh anniversary of Narendra Modi-led BJP Government at the Centre, launched various service initiatives and flagged off two-Oxygen fitted ambulances for free service in city on Monday .

The MLA also launched door-to-door health check up for oxygen saturation levels and thermal screening in Chamundipuram, Vidyaranyapuram, Srirampura and Kuvempunagar. Ramdas said that the Health Department, MCC, ASHA workers and Police Department personnel are visiting households for checking residents for any COIVD symptoms. Those showing symptoms will be sent to the nearest Primary Health Centre for treatment.

As part of Women’s Day, a free eye-check up camp was held at the MLAs office, where 234 prescribed people were distributed glasses and 34 others were recommended for surgery.

MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag handing over grocery bags to Pourakarmikas as Basavamarga Foundation President S. Basavaraju and others look on.

MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag, Corporators Geethashree Yoganand, M.V. Ramprasad and Shivakumar, BJP leaders M. Vadivelu, Santosh Shambu, M.R. Balakrishna, Sandeep and others were present.

Basavamarga Foundation of city, distributed grocery kits to the needy which was launched by MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag. Foundation Founder S. Basavaraju distributed about 50 kits to Pourakarmikas besides taking up the distribution of 1,000 food packets daily. Namma Mysuru Foundation Founder K. Dasharath, industrialist and social worker Rangaraju, Mahesh Kumar of Indian TV and others were present.