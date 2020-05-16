Mysuru’s COVID frontline officers honoured

May 16, 2020

Flower petals showered; copy of Indian Constitution gifted

Rs. 3,000 cheque, food kits, immunity-boosters given to ASHA workers

Mysore/Mysuru: The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed thousands of lives, shaken Governments and pummelled markets. It has, however, failed to crush the indomitable spirit of Corona Warriors who have been working inhuman hours, in conditions of extreme risk, to keep the rest of us safe. And it is because of them, today, Mysuru has been declared COVID-free with all the positive patients cured of the killer disease.

To honour the brave few who have been at the frontlines of the outbreak, a special event was held at Kalamandira in city this morning where the leaders of COVID-19 combat in Mysuru, headed by Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, were showered with flower petals and honoured with the traditional Mysuru Peta and were given a copy of Indian Constitution.

At the event, Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers were honoured and an amount of Rs. 3,000 each was given to them. Over 180 ASHA workers were symbolically handed over the cheques and the same courtesy will be extended to all the 40,500 ASHA workers in Karnataka including 1,800 in Mysuru. The pandemic did not deter the women in pink sarees from turning up at work every day.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar being felicitated by District Minister S.T. Somashekar at Kalamandira this morning as MP Pratap Simha, MLAs G.T. Devegowda, S.A. Ramdas, L. Nagendra and MCDCC Bank President G.D. Harish Gowda look on.

Interestingly, as per social distancing norms, the audience of Kalamandira did not occupy all the seats. A gap of one seat was created and even the ASHA workers were made to sit one seat apart.

The money to be distributed to the ASHA workers would be sourced from the Co-operation Department headed by C who is also the Mysuru District Minister. In all, Rs. 12.37 crore will be spent by the Department and money will be contributed by various co-operative bodies in the State. In Mysuru for 1,800 ASHA workers, Rs. 35 lakh has been raised from Mysuru Milk Union Limited (MYMUL) and Mysuru Chamarajanagar District Cooperative Central (MCDCC) Bank.

The officers who were felicitated were Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth, Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda, District Health Officer Dr. Venkatesh, Zilla Panchayat CEO Prashanth Mishra, MUDA Commissioner Dr. Natesh and others.

These officers were felicitated and a copy of Indian Constitution – a symbol of power, service and duties – were given to them. Along with the Minister, MP Pratap Simha, MLAs G.T. Devegowda, S.A. Ramdas, L. Nagendra, MYMUL President S. Siddegowda, MCDCC Bank President G.D. Harish Gowda too honoured officers.

On behalf of G.D. Harish Gowda, food kits were distributed to ASHA workers and ‘Chavanprash’ lehya boxes were given away to boost the immunity of ASHA workers who spend most of their duty time on field. The immunity-boosters were distributed by Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) Department.