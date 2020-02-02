Ruth Padel unveils many facets of biodiversity

February 2, 2020

Great-great-granddaughter of English Naturalist Charles Darwin in city for interaction meet

Mysuru/Mysore: Ruth Sophia Padel, a British poet, Novelist and Non-fiction author and great-great-granddaughter of Charles Darwin, the English Naturalist, whose scientific theory of evolution by natural selection became the foundation of modern evolutionary studies, was in the city yesterday.

Taking part in an interaction meet organised by Mysore Book clubs at a private hotel here yesterday, Ruth Padel shared her experiences as an author of books on biodiversity.

Asserting that climate change has posed a threat to wildlife too, she said that she has come up with a poetry highlighting the need for conservation of biodiversity. Quoting a few stanzas from her poems on Tiger and King Cobra, Pade shared her experiences with wildlife. She also shared the highlights of her books titled ‘Christmas Journey,’ ‘Learning to make an ode in Nazareth’ and ‘Tigers in Red Weather.’

Writer Prof.C. Naganna said that Charles Darwin, Karl Marx and Sigmund Freud changed the narrative of the nineteenth century through their thoughts and ideas. Now hearing Charles Darwin’s great-great-granddaughter Ruth Padel has made him feel that Charles Darwin himself had come alive, he said and added that he was very delighted with her talk.

Wildlife photographer duo Krupakar-Senani said that Ruth Padel was sensitising the public on the need for preserving bio-diversity and conservation of wildlife species that are on the brink of extinction, through poetry. She has travelled more than 25 countries including China, Indonesia and Bangladesh to spread her message on biodiversity, they added.

KSOU Dean Prof. Tejaswi Navilur said that Ruth Padel shared experiences on her visit to Nandan Kanan National Park in Odisha and forests in Madhya Pradesh and added that Ruth also expressed her willingness to work for wildlife conservation in India if she was given an opportunity.

City’s snake rescuer Snake Shyam released Ruth Padel’s book on Musician Beethoven titled ‘The Beethoven variation.’ Mysore Literary Forum Charitable Trust Chairperson Shubha Sanjay Urs and others were present.

