Maharani’s College students demand free laptops

February 2, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: Hundreds of second and final year degree students of Maharani’s College, urging the Government to provide them free laptops, staged a snap stir near the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here yesterday.

The protesting students said that former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had announced of providing free laptops to all degree students and alleged that the free laptops were given only to first year students this year and demanded laptops to all students.

They said that they were in need of laptops as the present curriculum has made it a necessity which is not affordable by them. Though the Government had announced the scheme, the laptops were not distributed to them which was hampering their studies, the protesting students alleged.

The students, who came in a procession near the DC’s office, shouted slogans against the Government and submitted a memorandum to Sheristadar Naragund, who told the protesters that the memorandum would be forwarded to the Government.

