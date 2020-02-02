Youths assault Police during vehicle checking drive
February 2, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: A Police Constable has been assaulted by two youths during vehicle checking drive near Paduvarahalli Traffic Signal light on Jan. 30 evening.

The Police Constable, who has been injured in the assault, is Harshat of Jayalakshmipuram Police Station and the youths who allegedly assaulted the Constable are Keerthi and Praveen. Jayalakshmipuram Police have registered a case.

On Jan. 30, the Police were conducting a special drive against Traffic rules violators near the Signal Lights, when they saw two youths riding a bike without helmets and registration number plate and signalled them to stop.

But the youths, who dodged the Cops, tried to escape from the spot, but Assistant Sub-Inspectors Shivakumaraswamy and Chandrashekaracharya managed to stop the youths from fleeing.

Constable Harshat, in his complaint with Jayalakshmipuram Police, has stated that while he was enquiring Keerthi and Praveen, they assaulted and manhandled him besides stating that Keerthi fled from the spot leaving behind the bike.

