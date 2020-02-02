Youth brutally assaulted with machete by brother-in-law

February 2, 2020

Youth was to get married the next day

Responding to treatment but still in critical stage

H.D. Kote: A 27-year-old youth is in a critical stage after he was assaulted by his brother-in-law with a machete on Jan. 29. The youth was to get married the next day.

While the seriously injured youth is Manoj Kumar, a resident of Yarahalli village and working as a cashier in a textiles showroom at Hand Post, his brother-in-law, who assaulted him is 37-year-old Kendaganna.

Kendaganna was married to Manoj’s sister Tanuja, who is working as a Village Accountant at Tumakuru. Kendaganna had demanded his wife Tanuja’s ATM card and she had refused. Instead, she gave it to her brother Manoj. This, however, had angered Kendaganna and he had raised a fight over the issue.

In the wee hours of Jan. 29, Kendaganna brutally assaulted Manoj with a machete. Manoj’s mother Hemavathi, who woke up hearing the screams, rushed to Manoj’s help but Kendaganna also assaulted her

The injured Manoj and Hemavathi were rushed to H.D. Kote General Hospital and were shifted to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru. Manoj was later shifted to a private Hospital where he is undergoing treatment in an ICU. Sources this morning said that though Manoj is responding to the treatment, he is still in a critical stage. H.D. Kote Police have registered a case.

