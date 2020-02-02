Take action against minors riding two-wheelers: Residents

February 2, 2020

Public grievances meet held at all Traffic Police Stations in city

Mysuru/Mysore: Residents have urged Traffic Police to take stringent action against minors found riding two-wheelers, youths violating traffic rules, footpath encroachments and haphazard parking of vehicles, which was hindering the smooth flow of traffic at the public grievances meet held at V.V. Puram Traffic Police Station in city yesterday.

The residents alleged that most two-wheeler riders, particularly youths, ride their bikes and scooter without helmets and jump signals to avoid being captured by CCTV cameras. They said that despite the presence of Cops, most two-wheeler riders were not bothered and break traffic rules. The residents demanded strict action against the traffic rules violators.

Another resident alleged that under-aged riding two-wheelers was rampant in city which needs to be controlled and urged the Police to warn parents not to give vehicles to their minor children.

Many residents also complained of autorickshaws parking at ‘No Parking’ zones near Chandrakala Hospital and in front of Ganapati Temple in Gokulam besides urging the Cops to install speed-breakers near Chandrakala Hospital.

V.V. Puram Traffic Inspector Arunakumari, who heard the grievance, assured of taking action and solve the problems.

NR Traffic Police

“Wear helmet to protect your life and not because you have to pay fine,” was the advice given by NR Traffic Police to the public at the meeting held at NR Police Station on Ashoka Road.

“Your family members are dependent on you and they would come to the street if you die in an accident or become a permanent disabled, hence wear helmet whether you are riding a two-wheeler of sitting on the pillion seat so that you would be safe,” NR Traffic In-charge Inspector N. Muniyappa said.

Residents complained of haphazard parking of autorickshaws and trucks on the road leading from Fountain Circle to Rajendranagar and also old vehicles parked since years near a garage on Umar Khayyam Road in Tilaknagar, which was causing inconvenience to motorists.

A few urged the Inspector to relax the helmet rule on Fridays as they cannot wear helmets while coming to offer Friday prayers, to which Inspector Muniyappa told them that everyone pray to God for the well-being of all and the helmet rule has been implemented for the safety of all and hence the rule cannot be relaxed for anyone.

Similar public grievances meetings was held at Siddarthanagar, Krishnaraja (KR), Kuvempunagar and Devaraja Traffic Police Stations yesterday, where the Police Officers heard the grievances and assured of solving the problems.

