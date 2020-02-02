World’s tallest 35 ft statue of Swami Vivekananda unveiled

February 2, 2020

Udupi: The world’s tallest (35 ft) statue of Swami Vivekananda was unveiled in the premises of the newly-built Yoga hospital ‘Sarvah Kshema Hospital and Research Foundation’ which was inaugurated at Yoga Bana in Moodugilyar near Kota last evening.

Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade Dharmadhikari of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala inaugurated the Sarvah Kshema Hospital and Research Foundation by unveiling the plaque. On the occasion, the tallest-ever 35 ft statue of Swami Vivekananda was also inaugurated by Dr. H.R. Nagendra, Vice Chancellor of Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana, Bengaluru.

The statue is taller than one at Kanyakumari and represents Vivekananda’s concept of ‘potential divinity of the soul’ and gives a new and ennobling concept of theology. “A glance of the statue offers purity, patience, and perseverance to the onlookers. It is in the midst of greenery and fertile agricultural land. Along with the posture of serenity, the statue is backed by peace, silence, and signs of care, safety and security,” Divine Park head Dr. Chandrashekar Udupa said.

He said that it is the tallest in the world. “The statue at Ranchi is 32-foot tall. The statue at Giliyaru will promote tourism in the area. It is sculpted by a team led by Sridhar Murthy, who has experience in designing beautiful and huge statues. As many as 40 workers were employed with the task. A metal mixture has been used to paint the statue, to protect it from heavy rain and wind,” he said.

