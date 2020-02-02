State to organise mass marriages in select Muzrai temples on April 26: Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary

February 2, 2020

Nanjangud: Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said that the State Government has proposed to organise mass marriages simultaneously select Muzrai Temples in the State on Apr. 26.

Chairing a meeting of Nanjangud Srikanteshwara Swamy Temple Committee at the Temple’s Dasoha Bhavan Hall here this morning, Poojary said that the Government has planned mass marriages to lessen the financial burden on poor and lower middle class sections of the society.

Highlighting the plans of the Government, he asked the officials to ensure total success of the mass marriage. Instructing the officials to compulsorily get the approval of the parents of both the groom and bride entering wedlock in the mass marriage event, the Minister said that the Government was spending Rs. 55,000 on each couple, which included Rs. 40,000 for Gold, Rs. 10,000 cash for the bride and Rs. 5,000 cash for the groom.

Asking the officials to ensure maximum registration for the mass marriage, he said that officials must come up with full details of the preparations made, when the next meeting takes place.

Poojary also directed officials to involve local MLA and other people representatives of the region in the preparations.

MLA B. Harshavardhan,Temple Executive Officer Shivakumaraiah, Temple Committee members Indhan Babu, Girish, Shashirekha, Puttalingashetty, Sridhar and other officials were present.

Later, speaking to presspersons to a query on his Department’s plans for improvement of the temple, Poojary said that he would soon convene a high-powered meeting at Bengaluru to discuss plans for developing the temple and make it among the top-most temples in Southern India.

Replying to a question on whether he will retain his Cabinet berth in the forthcoming expansion, Poojary said that he was very much confident of continuing in the Cabinet.

Muzrai Minister visits Chamundi Hill

In view of mass marriages, which will be held on Apr. 26 and May 24, Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary conducted spot inspection at Chamundi Hills this morning.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, he said, “Mass marriages will be held at 100 select temples that get a high income and have good resources. This includes Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru, Srikanteshwara Swamy Temple in Nanjangud and Mallikarjunaswamy Temple at Mudukuthore in T. Narasipur taluk,” he said.

The mass marriage programme, planned to promote simple marriage concept and bring reforms in the society, assumes significance in the wake of marriage turning a burden for many.

“This will help put an end to excessive marriage expenditure,” he said. Temple Executive Officer (in-charge) Yathiraj, AEO Govindaraj, MLA L. Nagendra and Chamundeshwari Temple Chief Priest N. Shashishekar Dixit and others were present.

