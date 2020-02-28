Officers to be appointed for conservation of Temples: Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary

February 28, 2020

Haveri: Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said that officials will be appointed soon at all Muzrai Temples for their conservation and maintenance.

Speaking to press-persons at Haveri on Wednesday, Poojary said that there are 34,000 Temples in the State, out of which applications have been invited for formation of Management Committees at 100 important Temples. Pointing out that there are 1,000 ‘A’ and ‘B’ grade Temples in the State, he said that the rest 33,000 Temples are classified under ‘C’ category.

The classification of Temples is based on their revenue generation, he said. While Sub-division level officers will be appointed for ‘A’ grade temples, ‘B’ grade temples will have Revenue Inspector-level officers and ‘C’ grade temples will have Village Accountants, he pointed out and added that a cattle shelter will be opened at one of the ‘A’ grade temples in Haveri, as demanded by the people’s representatives of the district.

