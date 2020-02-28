State’s first Legal Service Clinic opens at Alanahalli Police Station

February 28, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: To ensure that accused and victims of crimes are acquainted with technicalities of the criminal justice system before their statements are recorded, the State’s first Police Station Legal Service Clinic, also called Legal Aid Clinic, was inaugurated in city at Alanahalli Police Station.

Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) Member-Secretary G. Basavaraju, who is also the District and Sessions Judge, inaugurated the Clinic on Wednesday.

The idea of the Clinic is to disseminate all the legal options available to the accused, suspect who has been apprehended by the Police and victims of crimes. The Clinic will provide legal assistance free of cost and enable the victim to hire the services of lawyers and prepare him to stand the test of judicial scrutiny.

The Clinic will assist the accused to seek assistance from advocates whose services may be requisitioned on call-basis and whenever there is a case involving the category of persons who are entitled for legal aid services.

Under Article 39A of the Constitution, the State is responsible for arranging legal aid, through the Directive Principles of State Policy, and ensuring that the legal system dispenses justice without discrimination. Under Section 12 of the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, all women and children are entitled to legal aid. The Clinic will provide a better quality of lawyers available to the victims or accused immediately after they reach the Police Station, instead of getting the help at the trial stage.

Speaking after inaugurating the Clinic, Judge Basavaraju said that the Clinic was set up following the directives from the KSLSA. “This is a welcome step. We are basically providing additional help. This will help the victim or the accused get a little more clarity on the case. Generally, a non-legal mind can’t process such details which otherwise are significant to the case,” he said.

According to a 1994 Supreme Court judgement, as soon as a person is arrested and brought to the Police Station, the Police ought to inform him/ her that they are entitled to Legal Counsel to file a case. The lawyer should also assist the accused or the victim, he explained.

Principal District and Sessions Judge S.K. Vontigodi opined that the people-friendly Legal Service Clinic at Alanahalli Police Station will help such people who are brought to the Police Station on suspicion. “All people are entitled for legal help. Whenever someone is brought to the Station, he must get legal help and made aware of his rights described under Cr.PC Section 41D. That is why an advocate will be appointed to every Police Station and phone number will be mentioned in the notice board at the Police Station,” he said.

Whoever is apprehended, can call the phone number and the advocate will attend to him to offer legal assistance. Also, the apprehended person will be made aware of the legal options available to him, Vontigodi explained.

Senior Civil Judge and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Member-Secretary B.P. Devamane, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) A.N. Prakash Gowda, Mysuru Bar Association President S. Anand Kumar, ACP Shashidhar, Inspector Hariyappa and others were present.

