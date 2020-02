February 28, 2020

Belagavi: State BJP Chief Nalin Kumar Kateel said that Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa will waive off farm loans in the forthcoming State Budget.

Speaking at the installation programme of Belagavi District Party office-bearers at the BJP office here on Wednesday, Kateel said Yediyurappa had waived off the loans of weavers when he became the Chief Minister for the second time. Now Yediyurappa will announce farm loan waiver in the budget that he is going to present on Mar. 5.