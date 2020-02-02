MUDA office turns into a dumpyard

February 2, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: Giving two hoots for the Solid Waste Management Rules framed by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) that imposes strict penalties in case of poor implementation, tonnes of scrap, plastic and metal waste, discarded and rusting vehicles are dumped inside the office of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), a prime space on JLB Road in city.

Shockingly, the waste is dumped right under the nose of the officials and barely metres away from the MUDA Commissioner’s Office. Piles of garbage have been dumped inside the office of this Government body which is supposed to plan good layouts and distribute sites to aspirants. The waste continues to be dumped inside MUDA compound at a time when Mysuru city is vying to secure the Number One place in the Cleanest City ranking under Swachh Survekshan-2020.

Ironically, most of the garbage including old and discarded furniture, tyres, sofas, tube lights and wooden shelves are dumped right in front of Site Auction Room which is barely 25 metres away from the MUDA Commissioner’s Office. This is where people come to purchase MUDA sites through auction and auctions fetch huge revenue to MUDA.

Nearby, there is a vehicle that is fitted with ladder for the workmen to climb up for any task. This vehicle is of no use now and has been gathering rust. There is a mountain of organic waste (leaves and twigs) inside the compound and MUDA staff, in order to clear the mess, often set fire to dry waste though rules bar them from setting fire to waste.

If the outer compound of the MUDA building is in a mess with discarded solid waste, its cellar tells a different story. Old furniture, files, ledgers, electronic waste, old computers and monitors, old vehicles including cars and jeeps that were used years ago have been dumped. Some of the registration numbers read — CTO 3807, MEY 3445 — and indicate that they have just been reduced to scrap.

The dumped waste is a threat for health of MUDA employees and hundreds of visitors who throng the office for their property-related works. Unfortunately, while MUDA officials wax eloquent on keeping offices, layouts and house compounds clean and use basements to park vehicles, officials are not bothered to practice what they preach.

The MUDA building cellar houses the Office of Contractor’s Association and a Cooperative Bank. The employees there function in a dusty atmosphere amidst the muck. The waste is gathering dust and the whole place stinks and a musty smell permeates the environs. As this precious parking space is lost, officers and employees park their vehicles in front of the building and every available space inside the compound.

Interestingly, the Standard Operating Procedures for ‘Swachh Office’ released by the Ministry of Urban Development lays out the infrastructure norms, assessment and inspection procedures and checklists, and sanitation and waste management best practices to be followed in Government offices.

‘Swachh Office’ was launched to bring change on the premises of Government offices where large scale construction material, unused furniture and vehicles among other discarded items find place.

However, looking at the way solid waste is dumped inside MUDA compound, it is amply clear that the Standard Operating Procedures are only on paper and for the officials to preach and not for implementation and compliance.

