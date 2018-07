Mysuru lad S.J. Nikin Jose’s knock of 139 helped Mofussil XI gain the vital first innings lead over Combined Mofussil XI in the S.A. Srinivasan Memorial U-23 Tournament two-day tie played at Bengaluru on Friday. The two-day match ended in a draw.

Scores — Combined Moffusil XI: 282 drew with Mofussil XI: 291 for 7 in 87.1 overs (Parikshith 26, S.J. Nikin Jose 139, Sourab Muttur 62, Angadraj Hittalamani 27 n.o.).