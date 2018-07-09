Karavali Trophy Open Chess: Sharan of DK triumphs, Mysuru’s Ajith finishes thirdKaravali Trophy Open Chess: Sharan of DK triumphs, Mysuru’s Ajith finishes third

Mangaluru: Sharan Rao of Dakshina Kannada (DK), with 6 points from 6 rounds, clinched the title in the Karavali Trophy Inter-District Open Chess Tournament – 2018 held at Mangaluru on July 8. AGM G.J. Chirag Hirinja of Dakshina Kannada finished second with 5 points (26.5), while Mysuru lad M.P. Ajith secured the third place with 5 points from six rounds.
Final Placings — 1. Sharan Rao (6), 2. AGM G.J. Chirag Hirinja (5-26.5), 3. M.P. Ajith (5-24), 4. Dhrikshu V. Vasant (5-22.5), 5. AIM M. Dhanush Ram (5-21.5).
