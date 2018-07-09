Karavali Trophy Open Chess: Sharan of DK triumphs, Mysuru’s Ajith finishes thirdKaravali Trophy Open Chess: Sharan of DK triumphs, Mysuru’s Ajith finishes third
Sports

Karavali Trophy Open Chess: Sharan of DK triumphs, Mysuru’s Ajith finishes thirdKaravali Trophy Open Chess: Sharan of DK triumphs, Mysuru’s Ajith finishes third

Mangaluru: Sharan Rao of Dakshina Kannada (DK), with 6 points from 6 rounds, clinched the title in the Karavali Trophy Inter-District Open Chess Tournament – 2018 held at Mangaluru on July 8. AGM G.J. Chirag Hirinja of Dakshina Kannada finished second with 5 points (26.5), while Mysuru lad M.P. Ajith secured the third place with 5 points from six rounds.

Final Placings — 1. Sharan Rao (6), 2. AGM G.J. Chirag Hirinja (5-26.5), 3. M.P. Ajith (5-24), 4. Dhrikshu V. Vasant (5-22.5), 5. AIM M. Dhanush Ram (5-21.5).

July 9, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending

ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching