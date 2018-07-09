Karnataka State U-25 Chess: Bengaluru’s Balkishan triumphs, Vivekananda from Mysuru finishes second
Kalaburagi: A. Balkishan of Bengaluru with 7.5 points from eight rounds won the title in the Karnataka State U-25 Chess Championship – 2018, held at Kalaburagi on Sunday. Mysuru lad L. Vivekananda finished second with 7 points from eight rounds.

Vivekananda had wins over Nakul Loya, Archana S. Indrali, P.T. Basavana Gowda, B.M. Sujay, Nitish Bhat, Chirag Mudraje and V.P.S. Darshan.

Final Placings — 1. A. Balkishan (7.5), 2. L. Vivekananda (7-43), 3. R. Parthasarathy (7-41.5), 4. Nitish Bhat (6.5), 5. Ojas Kulkarni (6-43.5), 6. Chirag Mudraje (6-42), 7. P.T. Basavana Gowda (6-38), 8. Owas Md. (6-36.5), 9. Srinidhi Kulkarni (6-36), 10. V.P.S. Darshan (5.5-43.5).

July 9, 2018

