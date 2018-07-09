1st Sport India Swim Meet: Mysuru boy Ruthuva strikes Gold

Bengaluru: Ruthuva, a 8th standard student of Excel Public School, Mysuru, made Mysuru proud by winning Gold Medal in 50m Butterfly with the timing of 00:35.32s in the 1st Sport India Swimming Meet held on July 7 at Pooja Aquatic Centre here.
Ruthuva also won two Bronze Medals in 50m Freestyle with the timings of 00:32.54s & in 100m Freestyle clocking the time 01:10.80s.
Currently, Ruthuva is training under the Swimming Coach of Team India Sundaresh Satyanarayana at Mysuru.
Ruthuva trains at J.P. Nagar Swimming Pool in Mysuru and is the son of N.S. Ashok.
Leave a Reply