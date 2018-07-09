1st Sport India Swim Meet: Mysuru boy Ruthuva strikes Gold

Bengaluru: Ruthuva, a 8th standard student of Excel Public School, Mysuru, made Mysuru proud by winning Gold Medal in 50m Butterfly with the timing of 00:35.32s in the 1st Sport India Swimming Meet held on July 7 at Pooja Aquatic Centre here.

Ruthuva also won two Bronze Medals in 50m Freestyle with the timings of 00:32.54s & in 100m Freestyle clocking the time 01:10.80s.

Currently, Ruthuva is training under the Swimming Coach of Team India Sundaresh Satyanarayana at Mysuru.

Ruthuva trains at J.P. Nagar Swimming Pool in Mysuru and is the son of N.S. Ashok.