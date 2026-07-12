S. Janaki chose Mysuru as her home in her final years 

July 12, 2026

Mysuru: Renowned playback singer S. Janaki, who spent her final years in Karnataka’s cultural capital, had come to regard Mysuru as her second home. She lived here quietly for several years, and it was in the city she loved that she spent her last days.

For the past two years, Janaki Amma had been living in a rented house behind Harsha Bar in Bogadi Second Stage, owned by one of her admirers.

Earlier, between 2019 and 2022, she stayed at ‘Cute Bungalow,’ a cottage in Chikka Ankanahalli on Mahadevapura Road owned by D. Krishna of R.R. Developers. Krishna confirmed that she had rented the house during that period.

Naveen of N.R. Mohalla, a close admirer, recalled his association with the singer. “She stayed near our showroom, S. Janaki Furniture and Timbers. Because of our close bond, she chose to live in my friend’s house nearby. She had been in Mysuru for eight years and for the last two years she had stayed in this house. It was from here that she was taken to Apollo Hospital,” he said.

Met as a teenager

Naveen said he first met Janaki as a teenager in Chennai and later organised S. Janaki Musical Night in Mysuru in 2017, which turned out to be her final public performance.

He also recalled that Janaki had inaugurated his furniture showroom. Though she owned a spacious bungalow in Hyderabad, she preferred to live in Mysuru because of her affection for the city and its people.

Sharing his memories, D. Krishna said, “In 2019, she came to Mysuru for eye surgery and stayed for a week at our ‘Cute Bungalow.’ Later, she asked me, ‘Krishna, may I continue living here?’ I readily agreed. Many eminent personalities, including S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, visited her during her stay.”

Hip surgery

He said Janaki warmly encouraged anyone who sang before her and readily blessed young singers. During her stay, she suffered a fall and later underwent hip surgery. Krishna recalled her often saying, “I have sung in ten languages, from Odia onwards. It is God’s gift. I never formally studied music.”

Krishna also remembered Janaki inaugurating his choultry at Vajamangala Gate and visiting him at his Vijayanagar residence when he was unwell.

“She welcomed everyone with warmth and hospitality. She never allowed herself to be photographed in nightwear, only in a saree, with a rose tucked into her pallu. Doctors and their children would often visit her to sing and seek her blessings,” he said.

Although Janaki briefly returned to Hyderabad in 2023, she later came back to Mysuru. Six months ago, she suffered a personal loss when her son, Murali Krishna, passed away.

Krishna said she paid a monthly rent of Rs. 75,000 for the house and remained a humble and affectionate person despite her legendary stature.