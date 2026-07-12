S. Janaki Study Centre, Digital Archive at KSOU 

July 12, 2026

Mysuru: Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) is considering setting up an S. Janaki Memorial Music Study and Digital Archive Centre, Vice-Chancellor Prof. A.P. Jnanaprakash has announced.

Expressing deep condolences over the passing of the legendary playback singer, he said, “S. Janaki, who rendered the highest number of songs in Kannada, holds a permanent place in the hearts of Kannadigas. Her voice, artistry and musical legacy should be preserved for future generations.”

The proposed centre will collect, digitise and preserve Janaki’s rare songs, interviews, recordings and other archival material.