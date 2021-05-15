Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman on a three-day tour from May 18

May 15, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman Kote M. Shivanna will be on a three-day visit to the city from May 18.

Shivanna will arrive in the city from Bengaluru at 6 pm on May 18 and stay for the night at Jaladarshini Guest House. On May 19, he will hold a meeting with officials on the measures taken for the well-being of MCC Pourkarmikas during COVID crisis, at the MCC Hall at 12 noon, following which he will take part in another meeting over the same issue concerning Pourakarmikas working in Gram Panchayats, at ZP Hall at 3 pm. He will stay overnight at Jaladarshini Guest House on Hunsur Road.

Shivanna will leave for Bengaluru by road at 9 am on May 20. The Commission Secretary R. Ramaa too will take part in the meetings, according to a press release issued by the Office of the Commission.